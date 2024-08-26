Chinese businesses eye win-win cooperation with Russia — company head

BEIJING, August 26. /TASS/. Chinese companies seek to promote mutually beneficial win-win cooperation with Russia by tapping into China's huge market and Russia’s rich resource base, director general of the international trade company Lanli Qingdao Guo Xiaowei told TASS.

"An integrated comprehensive pattern of supplies in the area of purchases, transportation and marketing is ensured," he said. "China has a large market, while Russia has rich resources to ensure mutual benefit and a win-win situation in cooperation between China and Russia," the official added.

To boost trade and economic cooperation the Chinese side wants to work on projects of the One Belt One Road initiative together, he noted. And in order to reduce costs in many Chinese cities modern warehouses are being constructed, while for ensuring uninterrupted supplies professional teams work that coordinate actions both with Russia and with Central Asian countries, director general said.

Imports of Russian agriculture products to China are growing fast, he stressed. In particular, his company boosted supplies of sugarbeet pulp used as nutritious feedstuff for horses and cattle from Russia, up to 60 railway trains, which accounts for around 20% of all Chinese supplies, Guo Xiaowei said, adding that the supplier plans to reach the 60% level in foreseeable future.

Considering the current situation, the company is expected to gain decent positions in the Sino-Russian trade soon, he said, adding that Lanli Qingdao will boost import of high-quality agriculture products from Russia for the Chinese consumer to get "healthy, nutritious, safe and reliable food products."