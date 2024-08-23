Court fines Google $38,210 for another violation of law on control of social networks

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Tagansky Court in Moscow has fined Google 3.5 million rubles ($38,210) for another violation of the so-called law on self-control of social networks, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To find Google LLC guilty of committing an administrative offense under part 2 of article 13.50 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (failure of the owner of a social network to fulfill the obligation to monitor and (or) take measures to restrict access to information), to set the penalty as an administrative fine of 3.5 million rubles," judge Alexandra Anokhina announced.

According to the court’s files, the fine was imposed because Google refused to restrict access to publications containing information about drinking alcohol and smoking.

Since February 2021, Russia has had a law on self-control of social networks, according to which platforms are required to independently identify and block illegal content. In 2023, amendments were adopted to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, according to which social networks face fines of up to 8 million rubles ($87,500) for failure to comply with the requirements of this law.

Google has previously been held liable under this article three times. The company was fined 800,000 rubles ($8,749) two times, and for the third time it was fined 4 million rubles ($43,748).