Headhunter may return to dividend payment in late 2024

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Headhunter Group owing the recruitment service of the same name may resume dividend payments in late 2024 after completion of redomiciliation from Cyprus to Russia, CEO Dmitry Sergienkov said, cited by the company in its statement.

"The corporate restructuring turns the corner and stocks of the new parent entity of the group, IJSC Headhunter, will start being traded on the Moscow Exchange as early as in September. The next key and expected event for us, the restart of dividend payments, will become possible after completion of the process of Headhunter Group PLC’s redomiciliation to Russia, potentially by the end of this year," the chief executive said.

Headhunter reported 39.6% growth in revenues under the International Financial Reporting Standards in the second quarter of 2024 in annual terms, which totaled 9.82 bln rubles ($108.9 mln). Group shareholders approved redomiciliation to Russia in late March 2024.