BRATISLAVA, August 9. /TASS/. The problem with oil supplies for Slovnaft refinery that are partly blocked due to blacklisting of Russian oil producer Lukoil by Ukraine remains pressing, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said in a video address on Facebook [banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia - TASS].

"Supplies of oil for Slovnaft remain high on the agenda further on. We are helping [with resolution of this problem] by all the possible method, so that we avoided the crisis with petroleum products," Fico said.

Ukraine halted Lukoil’s oil transit via its territory to Hungary and Slovakia due to its inclusion into the sanction list. Oil is supplied from Russia to these countries over the Druzhba oil pipeline stretching across Ukraine.