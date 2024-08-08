Sberbank expects key rate to remain at 18% until end of 2024

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Sberbank expects the Bank of Russia's key rate to remain at the current level of 18% until the end of 2024, Head of Sberbank's financial department Taras Skvortsov said during a conference call.

"The high key rate will remain for longer than we previously assumed, and this year we do not expect it to fall below the current level (18% - TASS). We are in an unusual environment for the Russian economy with high interest rates, but businesses and individuals have adapted to them," Skvortsov said.

He also noted that Sberbank analysts do not rule out an increase in the key rate this year. "In general, we are ready for a possible increase. But we are constantly conducting stress tests and preparing for its impact. Even if there is an increase to 20%, I do not think that after that there will be a need to change our current forecasts," Skvortsov said.

The board of directors of the Bank of Russia decided to increase the key rate for the first time since December 2023 - by 200 basis points to 18% per annum at a meeting on July 26, saying that inflation had accelerated and was developing significantly above the regulator’s April forecast. The Bank of Russia noted that it would consider the necessity of further key rate increase at its upcoming meetings.