Cleanup mission begins on Barents Sea coast in Nenets Region

TASS, August 8. The Clean Arctic project's team of volunteers started cleaning the Barents Sea coast near the village of Stary Varandey in the Nenets Autonomous Region, the local administration's press service said.

"Volunteers will collect waste and scrap metal near the village of Stary Varandey. Traditionally, the environmental project is supported by Lukoil-Perm," the press service said. "The team, that has left for the Barents Sea coast, features 16 federal and local volunteers."

The volunteers come from seven regions: Rostov, Moscow, Volgograd, Orenburg, Irkutsk, Stavropol and Krasnodar. "Traditionally, the mission will continue for almost two weeks - the cleaning's scale is significant. Over the project's three seasons, we have collected almost 500 tons of waste," the press service quoted Clean Arctic's leader Andrey Nagibin as saying.

The Lukoil-Perm Company supports the project by providing air transport to take volunteers from Naryan-Mar to Old Varandey and back, as well as their accommodation and meals, and also has provided transport to handle bulky waste.

The Clean Arctic project began in 2021. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic-class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov, and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012, are the project’s authors. Clean Arctic attracts federal and local volunteers to missions in the Russian Arctic's every region.