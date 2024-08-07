Russian stock indices in the green on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with the upward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged up by 1.56% to 2,874.94 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.63% to 1,053.66 points. The yuan lost 0.02% to 11.82 rubles.

Global markets also continued recovering, except Chinese stock exchanges, where trading sessions added neutrally. "Alerting data on the Chinese trade balance in July were released: export growth suddenly slowed down to 7% year on year against 9.7% expected. This may evidence the cooldown of the global demand supporting the Chinese economy," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World commented.

Dynamics of oil prices, the ruble rate and corporate news will be in the focus of traders on Thursday, BCS Investment World said. The forecast for the MOEX Russia Index for August is 2,800 - 2,900 points, according to Freedom Finance Global and BCS Investment World.

Sberbank will release its IFRS results for the second quarter. Unipro and VK will unveil financial statements for the first half of 2024.