Russian watchdog restricts pork gelatin from EU countries

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) introduces temporary restrictions of pig gelatin supplies from the European Union since August 2 of this year due to a tense situation with the Africa Swine Fever (ASF), the Russian watchdog said.

"The situation with the African Swine Fever continues to be strained. In connection with that Rosselkhoznadzor introduces temporary restrictions of pig gelatin supplies from the EU countries since August 2, 2024 for the sake of safety," the regulator said.

Main suppliers of products are Italy, Poland, Germany and Belgium, the authority said.

In 2024, 2,956 ASF outbreaks were registered in the EU. In July, 218 hotbeds in eight EU countries were registered. "However, the European side does not provide information to Rosselkhoznadzor about the epizootic situation and ASF control measures," the watchdog noted.

The regulator has no information about pig gelatin production safety control at EU plants, while the adverse experience of earlier inspections of animal product manufacturers already showed nonconformity of European products to veterinary and sanitary requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union, particularly as regards temperature control during heat treatment of products, the watchdog added.