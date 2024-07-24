Yandex debuts on Moscow Exchange with new 'YDEX' ticker

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Shares of International Public Joint Stock Company (IPJSC) Yandex under the YDEX ticker have started trading on the Moscow Exchange, the company said in a statement.

"Shares in IPJSC Yandex have started trading on the Moscow Exchange. The new ticker of Yandex is YDEX. The company’s securities have been put on the first quotation list of the Moscow Exchange, in which the most reliable and liquid assets are included," the statement reads.

In March 2024, Russian tech giant Yandex announced that Yandex N.V. had completed the group’s reorganization and prepared assets in a deal to sell to a consortium of private investors by transferring them to the Russian legal entity, IPJSC Yandex. They comprised all businesses, services and assets of the Yandex N.V. group, excluding four foreign startups and a datacenter in Finland.