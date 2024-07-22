Total volume of shares trading on Moscow Exchange OTC market surpasses $1.28 bln

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The total volume of trading in shares on the OTC (over-the-counter) market of the Moscow Exchange since its launch has exceeded 113 bln rubles ($1.28 bln), Managing Director at the Moscow Exchange Boris Blokhin said.

"We are systematically developing our over-the-counter segment. It appeared last year in April, but until today it virtually worked for the secondary circulation of existing shares of companies. Over the past 15 months, the total volume amounted to more than 113 bln rubles," he said.

The Moscow Exchange has created a pre-IPO platform to allow companies to raise capital in the OTC market. It was reported earlier that the first placements on the platform might take place between late 2023 and early 2024 and would be available via the brokers' applications, through which transactions would be completed.