RusHydro accounts for 16% of total Russian generating capacity — Putin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. RusHydro is generating about 16% of total electricity produced in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with CEO of the Russian energy company Viktor Khmarin.

"RusHydro company provides 16% of total power generating capacity in the country. It is a huge volume. It is one of the world's largest by its profile," the head of state said.

Khmarin reported current activities of RusHydro and its financial results to the president.

"How is it in Krasnoyarsk; are you getting settled nice and easy," Putin asked. RusHydro is relocating from Moscow this year. New employees are being recruited in Krasnoyarsk only, Khmarin said. "Good," the Russian leader noted.

"Have you established normal, businesslike relations with local authorities," the head of state also asked. "An absolutely wonderful city; the business climate in Krasnoyarsk is excellent," Khmarin answered.