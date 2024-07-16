Russia may raise its GDP growth forecast for 2024 — deputy premier

GROZNY, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian Economic Development Ministry may increase its national GDP growth forecast for 2024 and has all reasons to do so, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov in an interview.

"An assessment is now under way of how the economic situation will develop by the end of the year. The projection data is expected to be clarified by around September. But there are all reasons to believe that, if current trends remain, the growth will be higher than forecasted," he said on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Forum.

In his words, the Economic Development Ministry is now verifying the data, based on the first six months of the year.

In April, the ministry raised its Russian GDP growth forecast from 2.3% to 2.8%.

