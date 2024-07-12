Russia expands list of goods under excise-law

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law expanding the list of goods under excise.

The document was posted on the legal information web portal. The list of goods with the excise tax levied includes natural gas for ammonia production, nicotine raw materials, tobacco-free mixture for heating containing nicotine, ethyl alcohol pharmaceutical substance and drugs containing alcohol recorded in a list to be approved by the Russian Ministry of Health.

The excise on natural gas required to produce ammonia will be calculated in dependence on the urea export price averaged for the assessment period on FOB basis in Baltic ports. If such price is above $300 per metric ton, then the surcharge from this difference multiplied by 12% will be added to the average export price multiplied by 6.5%.