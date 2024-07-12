Gazprom CEO, Kazakhstan’s First Deputy PM discuss gas supplies

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexey Miller and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar discussed natural gas supplies and processing, the Russian holding said.

"The parties discussed the progress and prospects of cooperation in the gas sphere. In particular, gas supplies, transportation and processing were covered," the company said.

Gazprom signed with Kazakhstan contracts on Russian gas transit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan for the period of 2025-2040 in early June 2024. A dedicated route based on the Middle Asia - Center system of trunk gas pipelines and other projects to develop gas transportation facilities of Kazakhstan will be implemented to secure transit.