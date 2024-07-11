Russia’s oil export down by 160,000 barrels per day in June, revenues fall by $190 mln

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s oil export decreased by 160,000 barrels per day in June to 7.6 mln barrels per day, while export revenues fell by $190 mln to $16.7 bln, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported.

Oil export from Russia went down mainly due to a decrease in supplies of petroleum products by 130,000 barrels per day to 2.6 mln barrels per day, according to the agency.

The price of Russia’s Urals export oil grew by $2.2 in June to around $67 per barrel, the IEA noted. The discount of Urals supplied to India to Dubai crude amounted to $4.07 in June, down by $1.7. Meanwhile the discount of Urals to Brent crude fell by almost $2 to $14.7 per barrel.