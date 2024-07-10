Russia and Mozambique sign cooperation program in geology for 2024-2027

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Agency on Subsoil Usage and the National Institute of Mines of Mozambique signed a medium-term cooperation program for geological study of subsoil, designed for 2024-2027, head of the Russian agency, Evgeny Petrov, announced.

"Today, in addition to the protocol of the third meeting of the intergovernmental commission, another important document was signed - a medium-term program of cooperation in the field of geological study of subsoil with the National Institute of Mines of the Republic of Mozambique for 2024-2027," Petrov, who is also the co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission with Mozambique, said.

The third meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Mozambique was held on Wednesday in the capital of the African country, Maputo.

The head of the agency expressed confidence that the signed document will give additional impetus to the development of cooperation and ensure the implementation of the tasks set by the leadership of Russia and Mozambique.

The Federal Agency on Subsoil Usage stresses that at the meeting of the intergovernmental commission the parties highly appreciated the prospects for cooperation in industry, including the chemical industry, metallurgy, automotive industry, in the field of geology and subsoil use, in the agricultural and pharmaceutical industries, energy and education.

In addition, as the Russian agency noted, prospects for inter-university cooperation were discussed, including educational and scientific cooperation in the field of subsoil use and information and communication technologies.