Switzerland expands sanctions against Russia

GENEVA, July 9. /TASS/. Swiss authorities expanded the list of sanctions against Russia and added 69 individuals and 47 organizations to it, the Federal Council (the government) of Switzerland said on its website.

Switzerland is "adopting the additional sanctions listings decided by the EU," the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research said. The changes will take effect on July 9, the department noted.

The list comprises business executives, reporters, heads of various associations, government officials, and others. "The newly sanctioned entities include, in particular, companies operating in the Russian defense sector as well as companies in the financial and trade sectors that are actively involved in circumventing sanctions," according to the document.