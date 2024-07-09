Russia, India mulling potential increase in supplies of gas, including LNG — Novak

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia and India are exploring the possibility of expanding cooperation in the gas sector, including through increase of gas supplies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters. Russia already delivers liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the volume of around 3 mln tons per year to India, and the volume may be increased in the future, according to Novak who is part of the delegation at the Russian-Indian talks in Moscow.

"First, liquefied natural gas [in the volume of] 3 mln tons per day is already supplied now. This is Russian gas, from Russian projects. Second, fundamentally, there are prospects of expanding cooperation in the gas sector and supplies of Russian gas," he said, adding that the issue is not only about increase of LNG supplies.

Russia expects continuation of cooperation with Indian companies in the fuel and energy sector, both on the Arctic shelf and in Sakhalin, the official noted. "As of today our Indian partners participate in the implementation of a number of projects, on the Arctic shelf, in Sakhalin. We consider continuation of this cooperation in the future," he said.

India’s ONGC maintains its participation in Sakhalin 1, with the procedure of formalizing the company’s share as a result of creating a new operator of the project underway now, Novak added.

Earlier, Russia’s Novatek took an interest in the Indian market and in participation in projects on the country’s territory. Moreover, it was also reported that Russian pipeline gas could be delivered through Central Asian countries.

The share of natural gas in India’s energy balance is to grow from 6.5% in 2020 to 15% by 2030. In absolute terms, this may mean growth from current 60 bln cubic meters to 115 bln cubic meters in 2030.