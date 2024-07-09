Russia offers cooperation in building small tropical NPPs to India — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia offers cooperation in building small tropical nuclear power stations to India with the possibility of their deep localization, including transfer of the construction part to New Delhi, Chief Executive Officer of the state-run corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said as he conducted an excursion for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Atom pavilion.

"We offer cooperation possibilities for construction of tropical stations," he said. "With very deep localization," CEO added.

"We can transfer the whole construction part to you," he told Modi.

Russia and India have close ties in the nuclear sector. Power units No. 1 and No. 2 of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP), which has been constructed with Russia’s help since 1998, have been already commissioned. The construction of power units No. 3, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 is also underway. The plan is to complete fully the construction by 2027. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has stated additional facilities search. In December 2021, New Delhi also promised to provide an area for construction of the second Russia-designed NPP.