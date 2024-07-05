Polyus to start construction at Sukhoi Log goldfield next year — VP

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Polyus is going to start construction at the Sukhoi Log goldfield in the Irkutsk Region in 2025, Vice President for Strategy and New Business Development Anton Rumyantsev said during the ESG Day of the company.

"We are now dealing with infrastructural construction. We start preparing the site for key process facilities and I think we will begin the full-fledged construction as early as in the next year. We will finalize and announce process parameters of this project by that time," he said.

Three major growth projects of Polyus - Sukhoi Log, Chertovo Koryto and Chulbatkan - will provide the company with extra three million ounces of gold after achieving the design capacity, Rumyantsev said. "These projects can provide more than three million ounces of produced gold after achieving the design capacity - this is essentially the second Polyus," the senior executive noted.

Polyus scaled up gold production by 14% to 2.902 mln ounces as of the end of 2023.