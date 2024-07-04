Iran’s acting president suggests common free zones created, trade deals sealed with SCO

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Iran’s acting President Mohammad Mokhber has suggested that common free economic zones be created and preferential trade agreements be concluded with SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) nations.

"As transit and commercial activities are considered inter-complementary we suggest that the creation of a network of common free [economic] zones be initiated at the level of the organization and economic agreements, such as preferential and free trade agreements, be concluded," he said at the SCO summit in Astana.

"The promotion of transit corridors plays a key role in easing trade processes, as well as in economic development and, as a consequence, in political stability of member states," Mokhber said when speaking about the necessity of deepening cooperation in various areas. SCO members may lower trade costs and reduce the time of certain processes by using the North-South transit corridor and Iran’s southern ports for trade, he added.