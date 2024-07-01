Eastern Economic Forum’s field session to be held in Vietnam on July 4 — Roscongress

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. A field session of the Roscongress Foundation as part of the preparations for the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will take place on July 4 in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, the press service of Roscongress told reporters.

"Russia and Vietnam traditionally maintain a stable dialogue on many issues. It is important for us not only to maintain, but also to deepen these ties. The format of the field sessions has proved its effectiveness, providing an opportunity to study in detail the most promising areas for investment and the peculiarities of doing business in the country," head of the Roscongress Foundation, Alexander Stuglev, said as quoted by the press service.

Representatives of government authorities, industry associations, and leaders of large businesses in Vietnam will take part in the field session. They will discuss current trends in trade, economic and business relations between the countries.

It is expected that the Roscongress Foundation will make a presentation about opportunities, which are opened up for foreign business by such projects as the Eastern Economic Forum, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, and the Let’s Travel Russian Tourism Forum.

As Roscongress notes, cooperation between Russia and Vietnam covers a large number of areas, including economics, trade and investment. The total volume of trade turnover between the countries shows progressive growth. The main items of mutual export and import are products of light industry, the agricultural sector, energy and metallurgy. In recent years, four joint ventures have been established, six largest Vietnamese companies have representative offices in Russia, and four large Russian holding companies constantly operate in Vietnam.

The Eastern Economic Forum 2024 will be held from September 3 to 6 in Vladivostok. The key theme of EEF 2024 will be the development of the Far East and strengthening cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.