Law on boosting demand for Russian industrial products comes into force

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The law on boosting demand for Russian industrial products has come into force starting July 1. Respective amendments to the law on industrial policy have been worked out by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and passed as part of Federal Law No. 658-FZ.

In particular, amendments define the terms 'producer of Russian industrial products', 'Russian industrial products', 'digital passport of industrial products' and 'register of Russian industrial products'. Moreover, considering changes in the conceptual framework, authority on determination of the requirement on prior order of purchase, use and implementation of such products have been approved.

Moreover, a QR code 'Russian product mark' containing data on particular products in the state information industrial system, technical specifications and localization level, will be put on domestically-produced goods, a source in the Industry and Trade Ministry told TASS. The law also suggests the creation of a system of digital passports of industrial products.