Business in Russia has become more patriotic and state-oriented — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 28. /TASS/. Russian entrepreneurs, have become more patriotic and state-oriented amid sanctions and the special operation in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said during at a video conference meeting with graduates of the RANEPA Higher School of Public Administration.

"Our business community has not only established itself but it has become more patriotic, more state-oriented," the President noted speaking about the evolution of domestic businesses after the announcement of Western sanctions.

"We need to create and support this young generation of entrepreneurs, it is out them that we should create - I don’t want to use this word "elite," but nothing else comes to mind right now," Putin stressed.

The president noted that Russian entrepreneurs did not allow the national economy to collapse after the departure of Western companies.

"Our entrepreneurs not only did not let those enterprises that were abandoned by our so-called partners from abroad collapse - and, apparently, they (foreign companies - TASS) abandoned them in the hope that everything would fall apart here. But nothing fell apart! They (Russian entrepreneurs) took them over and with their usual brilliance began to move on and develop them," the President said, noting the country’s high economic indicators.