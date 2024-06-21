US prohibits use of Kaspersky Lab software on its territory since September 29

WASHINGTON, June 21. /TASS/. The US authorities prohibited the use of software, made by Russia’s Kaspersky Lab, on the country’s territory and imposed export restrictions on the company, the US Department of Commerce said in related documents, uploaded to the US Federal Register.

Effective from September 29, EST, Kaspersky Lab "and any of its successors or assignees, shall be prohibited from engaging in the identified ICTS transactions in the United States or with US persons." The ban includes any anti-virus signature updates and codebase updates.

The US authority claims that the use of Kaspersky Lab software may result in a data transfer to the Russian government.

Starting from July 20, the company is prohibited "from entering into any new agreement with US persons" related to its services. The above-mentioned restrictions are not applicable to transactions "that are purely informational or educational in nature."

Export restrictions were imposed on Kaspersky Lab as well, under the pretext of its alleged "cooperation with Russian military and intelligence authorities" in support of the Russian government’s alleged "cyber intelligence objectives."

New licensing requirements were introduced for the company. Its licenses "will be reviewed under a presumption of denial," which means that its requests are most likely to be turned down.