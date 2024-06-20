Russia and Vietnam switch to national currencies for payments — Putin

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the importance of a transition to national currencies in trade between Russia and Vietnam. According to him, the volume of such transactions amounted to almost 60% in the Q1.

"Our countries are continuously switching to national currencies in financial settlements and are striving to build stable channels of credit and banking cooperation," Putin said following negotiations with his Vietnamese counterpart.

"Last year, the share of transactions in Russian rubles and Vietnamese dong provided more than 40% of the volume of bilateral commercial transactions. In the first quarter of this year - already around 60%," he added.

Putin noted that at today's negotiations "considerable attention was paid to trade and investment interaction." "Based on the results of last year, trade turnover increased by 8%. This year the growth continued - in the first quarter by more than a third compared to the same period in 2023," the Russian President noted.