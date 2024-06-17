Tourist flow in Russia may surpass 44 mln trips in summer

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The tourist flow in Russia from June to August 2024 may exceed 44 mln trips, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"We predict that over the three summer months tourists will make more than 44 mln trips around the country, which is almost 50% of the total annual volume of 90 mln," he said.

According to tour operators, some 60% of summer tours across the country had already been sold by June, with the majority traditionally going to southern Russia.

The most popular destinations for the current summer season are Krasnodar Region (64% of all tour bookings in Russia), Crimea (10%), St. Petersburg and Moscow, Dagestan, Kaliningrad Region, Kazan, Altai Republic. River cruises around Russia are also in demand, Chernyshenko added.