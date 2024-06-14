Passenger traffic of Russian airlines rises by 6.8% to 9.3 mln people in May

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Passenger traffic on Russian airlines in May increased by 6.8% compared to May 2023 and reached 9.3 mln people, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency.

The top five largest air carriers included Aeroflot, Pobeda, S7, Rossiya, and Ural Airlines, which together transported 6.4 mln people, 10% more than the year before.