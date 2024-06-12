US Department of Treasury authorizes transactions with Moscow Exchange until August 13

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The US Administration issued licenses to wind down the operations with the Moscow Exchange, the National Clearing Center and the National Settlement Depository until August 13, 2024, says the Department of the Treasury general license.

The same timeframe has also been set for withdrawal from the Moscow Exchange securities.

On Wednesday, the Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange. The blacklist also includes the National Clearing Center and the National Settlement Depository (all parts of the Moscow Exchange group). The Moscow Exchange announced in regards to the sanctions that trading in the US dollar and the euro will stop on June 13. Trading on the stock market, the currency market, and the standardized derivatives market will continue via all instruments excluding the transactions in the US dollar and the euro.