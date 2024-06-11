Net sales of Russia's 29 largest exporters rise by 13% in May — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. In May, the Russian ruble was supported by high foreign currency sales of exporters, according to the Bank of Russia’s review of financial market risks.

Thus, net sales of 29 companies from among the largest Russian exporters in May 2024 increased by 13% month-on-month and amounted to $14.9 bln. Average daily net sales also increased by 18% to $743 mln.

The dynamics of the national currency exchange rate was favorably influenced by the maintenance of a tight monetary policy and a decrease in the demand for foreign currency by importers. At the end of May, the ruble strengthened by 3.2% to $90.1 per ruble.