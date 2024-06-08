Zimbabwe interested in direct flights with Russia — President

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Zimbabwe is interested in direct flights with Russia and wants to explore the possibility of launching it. This was stated in a special interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The process is ongoing, but we need to consider whether it makes sense from an economic point of view. But it would be very useful," he said, answering a question about whether Zimbabwe is interested in direct flights with Russia.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.