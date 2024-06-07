GDP growing at upper limits of forecast — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. According to the preliminary estimates of the Bank of Russia, the national economy is growing at upper limits of the forecast, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

"We will attentively review data at the backbone meeting in July and revise forecasts of GDP and lending growth rates. Probably, according to recent preliminary estimates, GDP is now [growing] somewhat near the upper limit," she said.

The regulator revised GDP growth expectations for this year in the April forecast to 2.5-3.5%.