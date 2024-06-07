Annual oil demand to grow by more than 1 mln barrels per day in next decade

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The global oil demand will grow annually over the coming decade by more than 1 mln barrels per day. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with Rossiya-24 television at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We believe the demand in the market will grow by more than one million barrels per day annually during the next decade. We observe now that the demand after the 2020 pandemic is rising at a higher pace, by more than two million barrels per day," Novak said.

The deputy prime minister said earlier that the oil demand will grow by about 1.5-2 mln barrels per day in 2024.