Russian app marketplace Rustore nears 40 million monthly users

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian app store RuStore has approached 40 million monthly users, stated Vladimir Kiriyenko, the head of VK (the creator of the marketplace) at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are grateful to the Ministry of Digital Development, which highlighted a very important task - to create RuStore. We needed an app store. This is a free project, we consider it part of our social mission. In recent months, we have approached 40 million monthly users," said Kiriyenko.

In October 2023, the monthly audience was 22.5 million people, according to Ivan Myzdrykov, Vice President for Development of Mail Services and RuStore at VK.

