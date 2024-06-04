Macro indicators of all EAEU countries show positive dynamics — PM Mishustin

NESVIZH, 4 June. /TASS/. The main macroeconomic indicators of all member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) show positive dynamics, although there is still room for improvement, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in an expanded format.

"In all ‘the five’ countries we see positive dynamics in the main macroeconomic indicators," he said.

At the same time, Mishustin noted, the EAEU countries have achieved certain successes together in terms of integration, supporting each other in the most difficult situations. "We have something to be proud of and something to strive for," he said. Mishustin also quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow in early May that the EAEU "brings real benefits to each of the members of the association.".