Outbound tourist flow from Russia to gain 16.6% this summer — association

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/.The outbound tourist traffic from Russia can gain 16.6% year on year this summer and reach 5.6 mln trips, Vice President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Artur Muradyan said.

"According to ATOR forecasts, Russians will make about 5.6 mln trips to foreign countries over three summer months of 2024 for tourism and recreation purposes. This is 16.6% more than in summer 2023," Muradyan said, cited by the Association.

The highest tourist flow is expected this summer to Turkey (3.1 mln trips), Abkhazia (1.2 mln), the UAE (300,000), Egypt (260,000), and Thailand (220,000). The summer tourist flow can gain 30% for Egypt, 22% for Thailand, 15% for Abkhazia, and 13% for the UAE.