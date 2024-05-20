Russian oil supplies to China up 16.6% in January-April — customs

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russia’s oil supplies to China increased by 16.6% in January-April 2024 year-on-year to 37.8 mln tons, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

In value terms oil imports from Russia to China totaled $22.16 bln in the reporting period, up by 25.4% in annual terms. In money terms oil accounts for half of the whole volume of Russian exports to China. In April, China purchased 9.26 mln tons of Russian oil, down by 14.3% compared with March.

Russia is still the largest oil supplier to the People’s Republic of China followed by Saudi Arabia (26.1 mln tons worth $16.16 bln) and Iraq (21.1 mln tons worth $12.4 bln).

In 2023, Russia’s oil exports to China grew by 24% compared with 2022 to 107 mln tons.