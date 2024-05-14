China’s Hongqi will become official car of SPIEF 2024 — Roscongress

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Cars from the Chinese premium brand Hongqi will become the official cars of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Roscongress Foundation, the forum’s organizer, said in a press release.

"During all the days of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) speakers and partners will be traveling by cars of the premium brand from China - Hongqi," the statement says.

The Hongqi brand is officially represented in 28 countries in particular in Bahrain, Germany, Denmark, Israel, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and others. The Chinese brand entered the Russian market in 2023.

"The new official vehicle of the Forum will help ensure the necessary level of quality in terms of convenience, comfort and safety for the high-ranking guests and participants of SPIEF 2024," Alexander Stuglev, Chairman and CEO of the Roscongress Foundation, said as quoted in the press release.

At the forum Hongqi will present its flagship models and new models for the Russian market.

"Hongqi is proud that the brand has been entrusted to be the official automotive partner of such a significant event. For its part, Hongqi is also ready to share its experience and modern innovations within the framework of the upcoming Forum," commented Avantgarde, the official dealership of Hongqi.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on 5-8 June 2024.