Russian stock indices in the green as trading closes for the first time in two weeks

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were in the green for the first time in two weeks at the closure of the main session on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

The MOEX Index rose by 0.61% to 2,746.41 points, the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose by 1.46% to 1,012.33 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 3 kopecks to 11.61 rubles at the close of trading.

"The MOEX Index traded mostly on the positive territory on Tuesday, the benchmark attempted to rebound towards 2,800 points. This could have been facilitated by the news background, the recovery of global stock indices, oil and metal prices that had collapsed the day before," believes Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

On Tuesday, the leaders in growth by the end of the session were shares of M.Video (+6.25%), Polyus (+4.09%), Transneft (+3.78%), Abrau-Durso (+3.49%) and Rostelecom (+2.52%).

"The leaders in growth on the stock market were shares of the retailer M.Video, possibly in anticipation of an increase in the influx of Chinese household appliances and electronics into Russia due to US duties," said Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

The leaders of decline were shares of Severstal (-3.51%), VK (-3.46%), Mechel (-2.97%), Rosseti (-2.32%) and En Plus (-1.96%).

"Severstal shares turned out to be the leaders of the decline, apparently due to concerns about a decrease in demand for steel in the world, including in Russia due to high interest rates," the expert believes.

The forecast of BCS World of Investments for the MOEX index for April 9 is 2,700-2,850 points, for the yuan-to-ruble and dollar-to-ruble rates is 11.5-11.8 rubles and 84-86 rubles, respectively.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX index to move in the range of 2,700-2,800 points tomorrow, with benchmarks for the dollar, euro and yuan exchange rates of 84-86 rubles, 92-94 rubles and 11.5-12 rubles, respectively.