Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.27% to 3,459.05 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose by 0.47% to 1,183.54 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.35% at 3,461.8 points, while the RTS was up by 0.77% at 1,187.06 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.86% at 91.86 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by half a percent at 99 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.36% at 12.646 rubles.