Uzbekistan, Russia to continue establishing direct supplies of agricultural products

TASHKENT, April 22. /TASS/. Uzbekistan and Russia intend to continue efforts of establishing direct supplies of agricultural products, Deputy Agriculture Minister of Uzbekistan Qahramon Yuldashev said at the "Innoprom. Central Asia" exhibition.

"Uzbek and Russian sides are united in understanding the need of continuing the joint work on establishment of direct supplies of agricultural products," the official said.

Tashkent and Moscow will develop supplies of agricultural products through third countries also, Yuldashev noted.