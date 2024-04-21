Gagauz leader says sure issue of Russian gas supplies will be settled soon

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Evghenia Gutul, the head of Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy, has said that she is convinced that the issue of Russian gas supplies to Gagauzia at a reduced price will soon be settled.

"We are working toward this. We have a working group of representatives of Russia and the Gagauz autonomy, which is addressing this matter. I am sure we will reach accord because we have relevant experience," she said answering a TASS question after a forum of Moldovan opposition parties in Moscow.

She recalled that a gas contract had been reached with Turkey last year. Gas was delivered to the Moldovan border but blocked by the country’s government.