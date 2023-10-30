Makhachkala airport resumes operation after riots — general director

MAKHACHKALA, October 30. /TASS/. Makhachkala International Airport has resumed operation after the riots, airport general director Said Ramazanov told TASS.

"The airport has fully resumed operations. We accept domestic and international flights," he said.

Riots at Makhachkala airport on October 29 occurred due to the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the worsening situation in the Middle East. Several hundred people entered the airport building and onto the airfield, and were later forced out by law enforcement officers. According to the latest data, more than 20 people were injured, including police officers, and 60 rioters were detained. Dagestani authorities and religious leaders condemned the incident, linking it with a provocation.