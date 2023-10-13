Trade turnover between China, Russia up 29% in January-September to $176 bln, says customs

BEIJING, October 13. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 29.5% in January-September 2023 year-on-year to $176.4 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

In September trade turnover between Russia and China amounted to $21.1 bln. China’s exports to Russia reached $9.6 bln, while supplies from Russia to China totaled $11.5 bln.

Russia mainly delivers energy resources, metals, timber, agriculture products and seafood to China, while China supplies passenger cars and trucks, appliance electronics, excavators, microprocessor units, apparel, footwear and consumer goods to Russia.