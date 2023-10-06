Issues of transformation, development of global energy market to be discussed at REW 2023

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The participants of the Russian Energy Week (REW) International Forum will discuss a wide range of issues related to transformation and development of the global energy market, the Roscongress Foundation said in a statement.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the role of the fuel and energy sector as an economic engine is becoming particularly important for most countries in the world now due to structural changes that are taking place. "At the Russian Energy Week, we will discuss strategically important issues of oil, gas, and coal industry development in the new geopolitical conditions and challenges for the entire global energy market. We will pay special attention to the digitalization of the sector, the use of future technologies, artificial intelligence and other modern developments," Novak was quoted as saying.

The global energy industry is under intense pressure from political and macroeconomic uncertainties now, Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to Russian President, Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee of REW 2023, noted, adding that in addition to short-term factors, there are trends that are difficult to predict, such as the decarbonization of the energy sector and the excessive growth of renewable sources in the world. "Opportunities and risks of the energy transition, new market trends, possible scenarios for the development of the global energy sector - all these issues will be discussed by the participants of the Russian Energy Week," Kobyakov was quoted as saying by the press service of Roscongress.

The central theme of this year's forum, which will be held in Moscow from October 11 to 13, is "The New Reality of Global Energy: Building the Future". The forum's business program includes more than 30 events divided into thematic blocks: The International Agenda, Sustainable Development and the Climate, Scientific and Technological Development, and the Digital Transformation, The Development of the Fuel and Energy Sectors. The main program of the forum will also include two business breakfasts dubbed "Energy for a New Day: Preserving the Present, Creating the Future" and "The Route Created: The Exchange Highway for the Fuel and Energy Sector". On the REW opening day, the scientific and practical conference entitled "Territory of Energy Dialogue" will be held.

The central event of The International Agenda track will be the session entitled "The Global Oil and Gas Market: Navigating a Period of Turbulence " with participation of Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak. The discussion is expected to be attended by heads of relevant ministries of foreign countries, including Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haisam Al Ghais, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia Radovan Viskovic, Oil Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Oji, and Energy Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov.

The sessions of the Sustainable Development and the Climate block will focus on the future of low-carbon energy in Russia and new climate projects. Scientific and technological development and digital transformation will also be among the key topics of the upcoming event.

Russian Energy Week is an international event, which provides a platform to discuss the main economic challenges in energy, as well as current issues concerning the development of the fuel and energy sector. The event traditionally brings together industry movers and shakers, including heads of the largest companies in the energy industry. In 2022, over 70 events were held as part of REW with the participation of more than 270 speakers. The forum was attended by over 3,000 participants and media representatives from Russia and 83 foreign states and territories.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Russian Energy Ministry with the support of the Moscow government. TASS acts as an information partner.