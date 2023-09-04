Revenue from Akkuyu NPP may be used to build new plant — Rosatom

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Revenue from sales of electricity generated by the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey may serve as a kind of investment resource to build a new plant, CEO of Rosatom state corporation Alexey Likhachev told the Channel One television channel.

"We expect we will have decent revenue directly in the Republic of Turkey in the second half of this decade from electricity sales [from the Akkuyu NPP] and will have, so to speak, a Turkish investment resource that we will invest in a new plant, if such decision is made," the chief executive said.

The new plant will be comparable to the Akkuyu NPP and contain four power generating units, Likhachev added.