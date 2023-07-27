Russian investments ensure economic upturn of African countries — African Union’s head

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia is a major partner for Africa, with Russian investments having ensured an economic upsurge in a number of countries of the continent, President of the Union of Comoros, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Azali Assoumani said at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

"Russia is an important partner. The Russian Federation was close to Africa in solving all problems that the continent faced. Russian investments ensured an upturn in a number of African countries," he said.

The African Union’s head also noted the importance of the summit "not only for relations between Russia and Africa, but also for the whole world as Russia is a global power."

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum being held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held in Sochi, the motto is ‘For Peace, Security, and Development’. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is the photo hosting agency and information partner of the summit and the forum, and it also holds the second Russia-Africa media forum.