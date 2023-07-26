Russia’s industrial production up 2.6% in 1H, 6.5% in June — Rosstat

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s industrial production increased by 2.6% in the first half of 2023 year-on-year and by 6.5% in June, the state statistics service Rosstat reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Russia’s industrial production rose by 1.5% in June month-on-month.

The production of mineral resources fell by 1.7% last month in annual terms (lost 1.2% in 1H), output in processing industries rose by 13.1% (by 6.2% in 1H), in sectors on electricity, gas and steam supply - gained 1.8% (fell by 0.3% in 1H), while in the area of water supply, drainage and waste disposal - increased by 3% (decreased by 5.9% in 1H), Rosstat said.

Coal production rose by 2.3% in June 2023 year-on-year, the production of metal ores edged up by 1%, while the production of other mineral products dropped by 14.8%.