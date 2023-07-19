Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia up 75% in 1H 2023 year-on-year

TBILISI, July 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $1.2 bln in the first half of 2023, up by 75.7% year-on-year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia on Wednesday.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 12.4% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to around $343.9 mln in the period (up by 34.4% in annual terms), while imports equaled about $927.2 mln (up by 31.1%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in January-June 2023, with mutual trade turnover exceeding $1.4 bln, up by 12.4% year-on-year, while the US came in third with trade turnover surpassing $820 mln, up by 38.6% in annual terms.