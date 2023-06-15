Eurasian Economic Commission, Myanmar sign memorandum on cooperation on sidelines of SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Minister in Charge of Integration and Macroeconomics at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Sergey Glazyev and Myanmar’s Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Kan Zaw signed a memorandum on cooperation on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday, a TASS correspondent reported.

Glazyev expressed confidence that business circles would soon receive additional opportunities for establishing ties, whereas mutual trade between the sides would go up and strengthen through joint investment projects.

"I am very glad that the work we have been involved in for the past year has been successfully completed. We created a basis for trade and economic cooperation between Myanmar and the Eurasian Economic Commission’s nations. We have already discussed the next stage of work, with a joint working group to be formed. I think that in the coming month we will draft a plan of its activities and start solving particular tasks on removing barriers in trade between our economic spaces on information exchange, on development of cooperation instruments, including for easing trade conditions, reducing costs and creating new possibilities for joint projects and investments," he said.

In turn, Kan Zaw thanked Glazyev for the joint work. "This memorandum reflects various areas of common interest, including those concerning cooperation in agriculture, financial services, transport, energy and other areas, and technology development among other things as well. Let’s not forget about industrial cooperation, about customs regulation cooperation as well. After the signing we have to implement our obligations in practice, and I hope very much that this cooperation will be efficient," he added.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event - is being held on June 14-17. 'Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations' is theme of this year’s forum. TASS is the official information partner of the event.

SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation. In line with tradition, Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of SPIEF on Friday.